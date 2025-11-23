Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Denial, division, geopolitics dealt heavy blows to global cooperation this year: UN climate chief Stiell after COP

The UN climate talks in Brazil ended with a pledge of more funding for countries to adapt to the wrath of extreme weather. But it did not include a roadmap for phasing out fossil fuels.
Last Updated : 23 November 2025, 00:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2025, 00:45 IST
World newsClimate ChangeUnited Nations

Follow us on :

Follow Us