Revise white-topping proposal in Indiranagar, BBMP admin tells officials

The BBMP on Wednesday told officials to revise the proposal to take up four-lane white-topping works on Indiranagar’s 100 Feet Road and instead, make it six lanes for better integration of the bicycle lane project.

BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta, who inspected works in the East zone, asked officials to consult the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) before revising the white-topping project along a 2.6-km stretch.

Noting that the BBMP’s road infrastructure division has also taken up an initiative to build a cycle lane on that stretch of the road, he said DULT officials should be consulted before finalising the design.

During the inspection of the ongoing white-topping work on a 1.87-km stretch on 80 Feet Road, Gupta noticed that the work was almost completed, but electric poles and transformers were scattered on the footpath. “The chief engineer of the project division and Bescom technical directors should conduct a joint inspection to shift the poles and install the electric lines underground,” Gupta said.

Following complaints from locals that the work has blocked the nearby drains and obstructed the flow of rainwater, the chief engineer told Gupta that about 15m of the drain work was pending and it would be taken up on priority basis.