'Run a train from Cantt to Bengaluru airport every hour'

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 23 2021, 01:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2021, 07:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A civil society organisation on Friday urged Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh to run hourly trains between Bengaluru Cantonment and Kempegowda International Airport stations. 

Citizens for Citizens suggested that the timings, route, travel duration and frequency of trains to the airport be fixed as per the travellers’ demands. 

It further said that once the Yelahanka-Devanahalli line is electrified, electric trains from Tumakuru should be extended to Devanahalli. It also sought a two-minute halt for all trains at the Kodigehalli station and upgrading Doddajala from a halt to a crossing station. 

Bengaluru
Kempegowda
Karnataka
trains

