'Run a train from Cantt to Bengaluru airport every hour'

A civil society organisation on Friday urged Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh to run hourly trains between Bengaluru Cantonment and Kempegowda International Airport stations.

Citizens for Citizens suggested that the timings, route, travel duration and frequency of trains to the airport be fixed as per the travellers’ demands.

It further said that once the Yelahanka-Devanahalli line is electrified, electric trains from Tumakuru should be extended to Devanahalli. It also sought a two-minute halt for all trains at the Kodigehalli station and upgrading Doddajala from a halt to a crossing station.