Safety a prime concern in Yelahanka wards

For those living in the Yelahanka Assembly constituency, safety has become one of the biggest of worries.

Most roads in the four wards of the constituency have no streetlights or CCTV cameras. This has resulted in a surge in anti-social activities such as drug peddling and theft cases.

Residents of Yelahanka New Town ward complained most of its roads do not have proper street lights which has led to thefts in the recent days. They demanded better lighting as well as CCTV surveillance as a precautionary measure. Many ward roads and parks in the area have become haunts for miscreants indulging in theft and drugs.

A resident of Yelahanka New town said a stroll along the roads has become a nightmare as miscreants smoke marijuana in parks and frequent connecting roads. Recently, an 80 gm gold chain was snatched from a pedestrian in the area which has raised a cause for concern.

Yelahanka Zone joint commissioner Dr Ashok D R said streetlights installation would take some time as the state government under the Energy Saving Initiative has opted for LED bulbs for all streetlights. "The tender has already been awarded to a global contractor and soon the installation will begin,” he said.

Speaking about CCTV cameras installation MLA S R Vishwanath said: “Tackling this issue has become our priority. We are aware of it. We installed 200 CCTV cameras across the constituency under the Nirbhaya funds. But miscreants have tilted 18 cameras to different directions in major intersections to evade identification. Now we will install these cameras where nobody can notice. Instructions have been given to police officials in the area to increase night patrolling,” he said.