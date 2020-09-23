Sandalwood drug case: CCB questions Diganth for second time

Sandalwood actor Diganth appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths for interrogation at the CCB office around 11.20 am. He is being questioning by the agency for the second time.

Earlier, Diganth and his wife, actress Aindrita Ray, were subjected for inquiry on September 16 in connection with the Sandalwood-linked drug case.

The police have seized both their mobile phones and the data on the phones are being analyzed. Diganth had taken time to provide some information, he will be asked for those details and will also be interrogated on the new information that emerges as a result, said an investigating officer.

The officers had called Diganth on his alternative number and asked him to appear for interrogation around 11 am. Aindrita Ray was not summoned by the CCB this time.

Sandeep Patil, joint commissioner of police (Crime) said, on the basis of statements from previous hearings, field level inquiry was carried out and a few people were questioned. Diganth has been called for further questioning today.

According to officials, if Diganth cooperates in today's interrogation he will be sent back, but if he asks for time or doesn't answer certain questions then he may be arrested.

The police have already arrested actress Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, event organizer Viren Khanna and few others in the drug case.