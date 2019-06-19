Shut commercial establishments back in business

Contemplating complete prohibition of commercial establishments in residential zones, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) seems to have realised lately that the task would be near impossible.

Trying their best to put an end to commercial activities in residential areas for over a year, BBMP suspended its closure drive citing various reasons.

In December 2018, the BBMP had identified 8,493 commercial establishments in residential areas in all its eight zones following an order by Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister G Parameshwara. The BBMP, which started the drive on a zealous note in all the zones, had brought down the shutters of 751 establishments in 10 days.

However, the drive could not continue as Manoranjan Hegde, Chief Health Officer (Public), had claimed they had to suspend the drive due to pressure from various quarters within the BBMP. As a result, the BBMP is yet to close down 7,742 establishments that are still operating in various zones.

Surprisingly, in the latest revelation from Manoranjan Hegde, commercial activities are back in those areas where the BBMP had closed down shops. According to the official, there is no plan to conduct the drive again.

Traders got stay orders

“We have no plans to continue the closures at the moment. The earlier drive had to be suspended due to pressure from various quarters. We had no other option. Besides, several traders obtained stay orders,” Manoranjan Hegde told DH.

Elaborating further, Hegde said: “Of late, we have come across those establishments that have reopened after we had shut them down. In a few cases, the earlier establishments have let out their spaces to other commercial activities, either on lease or rent. Our officials have been receiving complaints and serving the units notices.”

With the monsoon looming and most ward officials entrusted with the work of tackling the dengue outbreak, the drive against commercial establishments has taken the backseat. “There is a possibility of an outbreak of vector-borne diseases. We are more focused on that front,” Hegde explained.

According to the BBMP Commissioner, N Manjunath Prasad, the civic body could not continue the drive due to elections early this year. “As the polls are over, we will soon conduct the closure drive in all zones of the BBMP,” he said.

Last December, G Parameshwara set a deadline of three months for the closure of all commercial establishments in residential areas.