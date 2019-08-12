Silt on road riles BTM Layout residents

The BBMP chose the peak of the rainy season to desilt a stormwater drain in BTM Layout. Thereafter, the workers callously dumped the silt on a road in a residential neighbourhood in the layout.

It was four weeks ago that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) started desilting the drain at BTM Dollars Scheme. Without assigning a suitable space to dispose of the silt, the civic workers dumped it on the road adjacent to the many residential buildings.

“The workers had been gathering the accumulated silt from within the drain all these weeks. On Saturday, they put it on the road right opposite to my house. When we approached the BBMP engineers seeking an explanation for the same, they said they had no space to dump and would remove it soon,” said Krishnan, a resident.

“Our area generally gets flooded during the monsoon. With the silt left on the road, without being cleared, we were worried what would have happened if it had rained,” Krishnan added.

Residents had also complained of the foul smell and said they were scared about the ill-effects the pile will have on health, at a time when dengue and such diseases are spreading fast.

After it was brought to the BBMP’s notice, the silt on the road is being cleared now. However, the residents are skeptical about the BBMP’s work as they suspect the civic body may leave the job unfinished.

Solid Waste Management Special Commissioner Randeep D said the solid waste management cell of the BBMP has no direct role in sewage drain silt removal or disposal. “However, I have directed Prabhakar, our chief engineer in the South zone, to take necessary action soon,” said Randeep.