Smart City works will be completed by year-end: BSY

Works carried out under the Smart City project will be completed before this year ends, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa assured, stressing on the government’s commitment to develop Bengaluru roads and make it a world-class city.

The Chief Minister spoke to reporters after inspecting works taken up under the Smart City project and Bengaluru Mission 2022.

“The roads will not develop a pothole for the next 20 years. The remaining works will be completed in the current year. I want all roads in Bengaluru to get similar treatment and will ensure there will be no shortage of funds for such an initiative,” he said.

Yediyurappa also examined some white-topped roads, besides checking on the Koramangala Valley redevelopment project.

“We are working to develop Bengaluru into an attractive tourist spot for those visiting from other states and countries,” Yediyurappa said after the two-hour-long inspection.

He said the works on Planetarium Road, Infantry Road, Commercial Street, Dickenson Road and others are on the verge of completion. Out of the 36 roads developed under the Smart City project, nine have been completed.

The Chief Minister did not visit places where the work has been lagging as officials took him only to places where the work has been completed. Commercial Street, where work has been ongoing, has been closed.

The government has granted Rs 400 crore so far to white-top 25 roads under the TenderSURE model in the last six years, where works on 19 have been completed.

To avoid potholes, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) enlisted 69 roads with an overall length of 147 kilometres for white-topping. But only 10 of them have been white-topped in the last 10 years. Other works will be completed by October 2021.

The Chief Minister also visited the newly developed Nayandahalli junction, which the BBMP has themed on the Mysuru Dasara.