State-level drawing contest at Chitrakala Parishat

Kaladarpana Art Reflects has organised a state-level drawing competition for children at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat as part of the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations.
The competition will be held on December 10 under three categories– for children below the ages of 8, 12, and 16. Interested children can participate by registering on the mobile number 93806-71947.
