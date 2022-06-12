Stories of women achievers must be told, says Congress' Motamma

Stories of women achievers must be told, says Motamma

The biography written by Veeranna Kammara traces Motamma’s journey from being a Congress worker to a senior leader

Senior Congress leader Motamma’s biography, ‘Bidiru Neenyaarigalladavalu’, was released amidst much fanfare in the presence of senior Congress leaders, in the city at Ravindra Kalakshetra, on Saturday. 

The event was attended by the former Chief Minister S M Krishna, D K Shivakumar, Margaret Alva among other guests.

The biography written by Veeranna Kammara traces Motamma’s journey from being a Congress worker to a senior leader.

Speaking to DH, Motamma said: “If you are courageous enough, you can achieve anything. By doing what people say you cannot, you can prove them wrong. You will also break stereotypes against women and class.” She spoke about how she entered Indian politics despite being a woman from a backward class.

Speaking about women in history, Motamma said that her story should be registered and spoken about.

“It is important to acknowledge women who have led inspirational lives, regardless of the struggles and obstacles society has been throwing at them,” she said.  

Speaking at the event, former chief minister S M Krishna said: “Stree Shakthi is an organization and steps taken then did not receive much recognition during its initiation. The credit for its growth and upliftment of many women goes to Motamma.”

The journey

Motamma’s journey is inspiring. She is the vice-president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Hailing from Maggalamakki in Chikkamagaluru, she completed her MA from Bangalore University. She represented Mudigere between 1978 and 1999. She was also a Member of the Legislative Council from 2006 to 2012 and was elected again on June 18, 2012.

