Suicide, not starvation: Cops on Hindu-Muslim couple’s death

The young inter-faith couple found dead under mysterious circumstances in their Srirampura home on Friday didn’t die of hunger, police have concluded. They most likely committed suicide because of depression.

Rahul, 24, and his wife Rani, 22, were found dead after a man sent by their landlord came to their home with their electricity bill. He knocked on the knock but there was no response. He then peeped through the window only to see Rani hanging from the ceiling fan. He alerted his boss.

The landlord rushed to the house and called the police who arrived at the spot and broke the door open. While Rani was found hanging, Rahul was lying dead on the floor. He had evidently consumed some poison.

A member of the police investigation team said they hadn’t yet found a death note. The couple had cooked a chicken dish for lunch that day. “It’s not true that they didn’t have anything to eat,” the officer.

Rahul was a Hindu and Rani a Muslim. They got married after falling in love but their families didn’t accept their relationship. But they didn’t fight over it either. The couple had moved to Bengaluru four months ago and Rahul landed a salesman job at an apparel store in Cottonpet, according to the police.

On Saturday, police contacted Rani’s brother who said the couple didn’t have any issues. Rahul’s father confirmed that they didn’t have any financial problem either. Police quoted Rahul’s friends in the city as saying that he had spoken to him over the phone on Friday afternoon and that he sounded “normal”. If he was facing any financial problem, he would have borrowed money from them, they told the police.

“We suspect the couple was depressed or had fought over some issue,” the officer said.

Since the couple had married a few months ago, police have informed the tahsildar for carrying out an inquest. The post-mortem will be conducted in his presence. The bodies have been kept at the Victoria Hospital. A case of unnatural death has been registered.