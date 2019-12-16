4 cops found taking bribes from drunk drivers via Paytm

Four policemen were caught red-handed taking bribes from drunk drivers and letting them off the hook without issuing them receipts or seizing their vehicles.

Assistant sub-inspector Muniyappa and constables Gangaraj, Nagaraj and Harsha, all from Ashoknagar traffic police station, were caught during a special drive that the police top brass carried out following public complaints.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda said the four officers had acted illegally as they were neither tasked with checking drink-driving nor given alcometers. The officers operated at Srinivagilu Junction near Koramangala.

According to Gowda, a team of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic, North) Sathish, ACP (Traffic, Planning) Kavitha and Malleswaram traffic police inspector caught the four officers.

Bribed through Paytm

The policemen would scare drunk drivers into paying the fine by Paytm, saying they would have to pay at least Rs 15,000 if they went to court and their vehicles would be seized, Gowda added.

The traffic police chief said the four officers had been doing this for at least a month now.

Three alcometers, Rs 32,000 in cash and a few driving licences of other motorists have been seized from them.