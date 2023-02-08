50% rebate on traffic fines: Over Rs 40 cr in 5 days

Traffic fine collection continued on a high note on Tuesday, five days after the government introduced the 50% discount on pending traffic challans.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) raked in Rs 8.13 crore on Tuesday, taking the total fine collection to Rs 41.20 crore. A total of 3,14,285 cases were cleared by violators on Tuesday. A total of 14,71,593 cases have been cleared so far.

Fines can also be paid using the Karnataka State Police app. The links can be downloaded from https://play.google.com/store/apps on android phones, and https://itunes.apple.com/in/app/karnataka-state-police on iPhones.