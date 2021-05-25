AICTU report highlights grave situation of Bengaluru's crematoria workers

Pushed to the brinks for decades, graveyard and crematorium workers are earning Rs 10,000 per month, which is less than the minimum wage, while they also work without protective gear during the pandemic.

A report by three teams of volunteers from the All India Council of Trade Unions (AICTU) that visited 26 crematoria and burial grounds, many of which are handling up to 75 bodies a day, has also detailed their challenging work conditions.

In three open crematoria where wood is used for cremation, work begins at 5 am and goes on up to midnight.

In the BBMP-administered crematoria and burial grounds, workers told the volunteers that their earning was Rs 10,000 per month, while the notified minimum wage was Rs 13,132. Several of the workers have received less than Rs 10,500 as the payments are seen as arbitrary.

Read | BBMP deploys civil defence teams at crematoria

"None of the workers were aware of deductions made. They were not provided with wage slips. The caretaker at the Wilson Garden Hindu burial ground said he earned Rs 1,000 per month," the report said. Workers at the Madiwala Muslim burial ground received Rs 2,000 per month, while a fee of Rs 2,000 for gravedigging was shared between the two persons.

In the open crematoria at Taverekere and Giddenahalli, the workers were not aware of how much they will be paid or when the payment will be made.

Workers at private crematoria had a similar tale to tell.

At the Kalpalli Christian cemetery, gravediggers earned Rs 5,500 per month and Rs 150 for digging a grave, while workers at the Hosur cemetery earned Rs 10,000 a month.

The National Human Rights Commission had flagged the issue of arbitrary payments in its advisory on protecting the rights of the deceased.

Since crematorium and graveyard workers are not registered under the Employees State Insurance Act or Employees Provident Fund Act, they are deprived of benefits. They are not even provided health insurance under the state and central government schemes.

The higher death rate during the second Covid wave has made workers vulnerable. Although they can handle the bodies carefully, Sowri Raj from the Graveyard Workers’ Wing of the Dr BR Ambedkar Dalit Sangharsh Samiti said they are unable to protect themselves from the flood of potentially infected relatives.

"The government should recognise us as Group D workers and extend all benefits," Raj said.

The report said workers in mass cremation centres sporadically wore Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), while those lighting the pyre did not wear protective gear since there was a danger of the material catching fire.

Highlighting the absence of food security, poor living conditions and lack of access to education for their children, the report urged the government to provide them PPE, free and regular Covid tests, vaccination, job security and minimum and overtime wages.