Air quality remains poor in Bengaluru, 10 other cities

Pollution levels in 11 major cities across the country exceeded safe levels, with the average PM 2.5 levels in Bengaluru over the last 366 days found to be 5.8 times higher than the safe levels set by the World Health Organisation.

For PM 2.5, the WHO has set 5 microgram per cubic metre as the safe level.

The annual average of the particle’s presence in Bengaluru’s air was 29.01 microgram per cubic metre. Worryingly, the 24-hour concentration was more than 60 microgram per cubic metre on 283 days.

The annual average of PM 2.5 concentration was worse in some cities, with Patna (89.76 microgram/cubic metre) leading the chart, followed by Lucknow (79.24), Jaipur (59.06), Kolkata (49.1), Bhopal (45.45), Mumbai (43.26), Pune (42.25), Hyderabad (40.91), Kochi (24.11) and Chennai (23.81).

Even the annual average concentration of larger particles and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in all the 11 cities was higher than the safe levels.

“We must act on the air pollution crisis to safeguard public health and the nation’s economy,” Greenpeace said, suggesting measures to minimise the problem.

The study said state pollution control boards need to set up real-time air quality monitoring stations in affected areas in an equitable manner, and urged the governments to urgently seek alternatives to fossil fuels for the power, transport, and industry sectors.