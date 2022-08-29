Bengaluru schools, PU colleges to stay shut on Tuesday

All schools, PU colleges in Bengaluru to remain closed on Tuesday due to heavy rain

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 29 2022, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2022, 22:35 ist

All schools and PU colleges in Bengaluru will remain closed on Tuesday owing to heavy rain.

 

More to follow...

