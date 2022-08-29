All schools, PU colleges in Bengaluru to remain closed on Tuesday due to heavy rain

All schools and PU colleges in Bengaluru will remain closed on Tuesday owing to heavy rain.
#JUSTIN all schools and PU colleges in #Bengaluru will remain closed tomorrow due to rain @DeccanHerald @BCNagesh_bjp @CMofKarnataka
— Rashmi Belur (@RashmiBelur) August 29, 2022
More to follow...
