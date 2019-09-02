Artist turns astronaut; Moonwalks on Bengaluru craters

Potholes are something that has ravaged the Indian roads from time immemorial, and certainly, Bengaluru is no exception. But to solve the gigantic problem, a citizen decided to take the humorous way. While the entire nation is focused on the moon courtesy of Chandrayaan-2, one artist shifts everyone's attention towards the crater-like potholes of the city.

Greeting the BBMP in his tweet posted on Sunday, Baadal Nanjundaswamy, a Bengaluru-based artist, dressed up as an astronaut and walked near the potholes of the Tunganagar Main Road in Bengaluru.

Imitating the spacemen strolling on the moon due to low gravity, the artist moonwalks over the potholes, trying to bring them to the notice of the BBMP.

In no time, the video became viral on social media with comments pouring in, many applauding Baadal's quirky act and some showcasing their own sense of humour.

A Twitter user - Doddanekundi Rising - said, "ISRO can train their astronauts in these roads so that we have a successful moon mission in 2022."

ISRO can train their astronauts in these roads so that we have a successful moon mission in 2022 — Doddanekundi Rising (@Dnekundi_rising) September 2, 2019

Another Twitter handle - InIndiaforIndia - appreciated the act saying, "Tight slap on openly corropt & shamless. You deserve Bharat ratna."

Tight slap on openly corropt & shamless. You deserve Bharat ratna. — InIndiaForIndia (@InIndiaForIndia) September 2, 2019

Citizens of other metropolitans also related to this menace.

@baadalvirus Boss will you lend me your Astronaut Suit for a day, I would like to explore the craters on Hyderabad roads. I promise our Roads are exact replica of Moon Surface, I challenge it will be better visually than the one photographed by Neil Armstrong.@TOIHyderabad — seshagiri b.v (@seshagiribv) September 2, 2019

Not to forget, the meme reactions that flew in:

Passengers find it difficult to commute due to such inconveniences.

Nanjundaswamy always tries to get the traction of government and citizens on civic issues. Earlier he has painted crocodile on the potholes to seek the attention of government on the issue.