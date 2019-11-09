At Nimhans, appointments, prescriptions go online

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) on Friday launched several e-initiatives on its campus to assist doctors.

Among several technological additions made to the Outpatient Department include online booking of appointments for consultation and a self-paying mechanism, post consultation.

Doctors said the idea of deploying technology is to assist the professionals and not to play

down their role in treatment.

“A smart hospital, a one that is AI-enabled, is not about technology substituting doctors,” insisted Neeta Verma, director-general, National Informatics Centre. “It’s about technology assisting doctors to help the institute take a leap in research and (improve) the quality of

treatment.”

Doctors also believe that the new facilities will reduce the waiting time for patients.

They said patients wait in queues for consultation from 5 am, though the counter opens only at 8 am.

E-prescription, which minimises the use of paper, besides sending the prescription directly from the doctor to the pharmacist who dispenses the medicines, was also

inaugurated.