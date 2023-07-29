Ban on autos, two-wheelers on Expressway: Relief for commuters  

Daily commuters are relieved by the ban on auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers from the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.

Commuters on the expressway admitted to DH that they bore witness to some dangerous scenes and believe the ban would make commute safe. “The autos and two-wheelers cannot match the speed of cars,” said Balusuburamanya K, a daily commuter.

“We tend to drive at the maximum allowed speed. When these vehicles do not give way, it poses difficulties in changing lanes. This is causing danger,” he added.

'Patrolling is key'

An IT professional who travels to Mysuru almost every weekend said authorities can avert dangers only by strictly implementing the rules. “Patrolling is key. Since there are multiple entries and exits, officials need to keep a close watch, at least initially to ensure these vehicles do not get onto the expressway,” said Prajwal V.

“While many of (the motorists) do not even bother to abide by the speed limits, it is doubtful that the public will follow the ban unless monitored," he said.

Other commuters admitted to have spotted overloaded trucks, tractors, and goods autos on the stretch and hoped officials would keep them off the expressway once the ban is enforced.

Create lane for slow-moving vehicles: Expert

Ashish Verma, an associate professor of the Department of Civil Engineering (Transportation Systems) at IISc, suggested creating separate lanes for slower-moving vehicles as a more equitable solution to reduce accidents on the the expressway.

“Eliminating slow-moving vehicles will make the speed uniform and reduce conflicts, but it will also create a sense of inequality among those who cannot afford a car,” he said.