Bandh: No closure of official establishments, says BBMP chief

All BBMP offices, hospitals, markets, and other establishments will be open on Monday, the civic body’s commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad has confirmed.

The commissioner made the announcement to clear confusion over the availability of services following the bandh call by various organisations.

While footpath vendors have supported the bandh, no BBMP market will be closed and no one should put pressure or forcefully close shops, Prasad said, warning serious action against violators.

Officials will ensure normal functioning of BBMP hospitals, fever clinics, Covid-19 testing labs, and primary health centres, the commissioner added.

100 organisations support bandh

Street vendors, taxi drivers, and freight operators are among more than 100 entities extending support to Monday’s bandh called by the united forum of farmers, labourers, and Dalit organisations.

While KSRTC and BMTC have not made changes to their schedule, officials said changes to routes will be made to ensure the safety of employees and buses. Transport services, including app-based services, are expected to be disrupted from 6 am to 6 pm, while protestors plan to storm railway stations, the airport, and key government offices.

Thousands are expected to converge on the 10 am massive protest at Town Hall, while similar protests are also planned elsewhere in the state.

The Raita, Dalita, Karmikara Aikya Horata forum has joined forces with pro-Kannada outfits and trade unions to seek public support for the bandh. Farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar accused Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa of ruing farmers.

Though the KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation supports the bandh, the members said they will not disrupt work at the corporation.

General secretary Vijay Bhaskar said the workers cannot strike without notifying the administration.

Kannada Chaluvali’s Vatal Nagaraj has urged the protesting organisations not to sign a declaration, as demanded by the police, agreeing to compensate for any damages caused to public property.