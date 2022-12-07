BBMP activates sixth waste processing plant

After earning low scores in the nationwide Swachh Survekshan Survey, the BBMP has put to use the sixth waste-processing plant at Subbarayappana Palya that remained unused for the last eight years.

The BBMP has started sending 10 garbage-laden compactors to the plant on a daily basis.

Lack of adequate waste processing plants was one of the reasons for Bengaluru ranking lower than many cities in the cleanliness survey this year.

The BBMP has been transporting a majority of the garbage it collects to landfill sites.

There are a total of seven waste-processing plants in Bengaluru. Of these, six plants (Chikkanagamangala, Doddabidarakallu, Kanahalli, KCDC, Lingadheeranahalli and MSGP) are operational but can together process only about 1,500 tonnes a day. Residents living around these plants have always been complaining about foul smell and pollution of groundwater while demanding their permanent closure.

Opposition by residents is also the reason why the BBMP has not been able to make use of its seventh plant located in Seegehalli. All these processing plants were set up eight years ago. Of late, the BBMP has not created any processing plants.