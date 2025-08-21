'Saare Jahan Se Accha' hits 2 Million+ views, becomes 2nd biggest Hindi debut of 2025

<p>Pratik Gandhi and Sunny Hinduja’s newly released Netflix series Saare Jahan Se Accha premiered over the Independence Day weekend and has garnered an overwhelming response from viewers. The thriller made it to Netflix’s Top 10 list during its debut week and even secured a spot in the Top 5. The show has also emerged as one of the most successful Hindi OTT debuts on the platform.</p><p>According to Netflix's viewership data for the week of August 11–17, Saare Jahan Se Accha ranked as the fifth most-watched non-English show on the platform. In its debut week, the series garnered an impressive 2.3 million views, translating to 9.5 million viewing hours. With such a strong start, the show is expected to break further records in the coming weeks.</p>.‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’: Netflix’ new spy thriller celebrates India’s unsung intelligence heroes.<p>The series begins with Indian scientist Homi Bhabha's death in a plane crash in 1966 and charts the rise of two spy agencies in the aftermath of the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. Pratik, who broke out with Scam 1992, plays a resilient Indian spy, Vishnu, who is tasked with outsmarting Murtaza (played by Sunny Hinduja), his counterpart from across the border, to sabotage Pakistan's nuclear programme.</p><p>The espionage thriller show, directed by Sumit Purohit, consists of six forty-minute episodes. Its ensemble cast comprises Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Tillotama Shome, Anup Soni, and others. The show received generally positive reviews, which is reflected in its debut week viewership.</p>.<p>Directed by Sumit Purohit, Sara Jahan Se Accha stars Pratik Gandhi, Tillotama Shome, Sunny Hinduja, Anup Soni and others. Acclaimed producer duo Sejal Shah and Bhavesh Mandalia have produced the espionage thriller.</p>