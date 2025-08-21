Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Saare Jahan Se Accha' hits 2 Million+ views, becomes 2nd biggest Hindi debut of 2025

The thriller made it to Netflix’s Top 10 list during its debut week and even secured a spot in the Top 5. The show has also emerged as one of the most successful Hindi OTT debuts on the platform.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 12:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 12:13 IST
Entertainment Newspratik gandhiTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us