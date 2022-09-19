BBMP gets ready to push Bengaluru onto paid-parking path

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is all set to invite tenders for introducing paid parking in the tech hub, a move that will usher citizens of the congestion-hit city, who have been enjoying the facility free of cost, into a new era.

Under the Parking Policy approved by the state government on February 2, 2021, the BBMP is entrusted with the responsibility of moving the city from free to paid parking and indirectly discouraging the use of personal vehicles.

The civic body hopes to earn at least Rs 188 cr annual revenue with the plan, which has been prepared by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) after a detailed study and will be enforced in all eight zones.

Officials in DULT said besides two and four-wheelers, parking space has been earmarked for shared micro-mobility vehicles, cycles/PBS, loading and unloading where applicable and auto stands.

BBMP Engineer-in-Chief B S Prahlad said the tenders will be available for bidding within a day or two. Officials in the traffic engineering cell (TEC) said the parking fee has been decided after classifying roads into three categories.

"The roads have been classified into categories A, B and C based on the market value of the land and the carriageway's width. Parking space has been demarcated in each of the zones based on the availability of the space," BBMP Executive Engineer (TEC) H N Jayasimha said.

Another official said that paid parking will be in force for 12 to 15 hours a day, starting from 7 am to 10 pm.

"Discussions on parking fee and parking hours are at the final stage," he said. "Tentatively, it has been proposed that use of Category A parking space will cost Rs 15/hour for two-wheelers and Rs 30/hr for four-wheelers. Parking in Category B space will cost Rs 10/hr for two-wheelers and Rs 20 for cars."

Category C will be the cheapest, with "bike and car owners paying Rs 5/hr and Rs 10/hr" respectively.

Cheaper in outlying areas

In zones like Yelahanka, Bommanahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Dasarahalli, parking fee will be moderate as most of the roads do not fall under Category A. However, in core areas and congested corridors of the city, the cost will go up.

The BBMP expects to earn a minimum parking revenue of Rs 62 crore from East Zone, followed by South (Rs 50 crore) and West (Rs 20.71 crore). Officials expect the least amount from Rajarajeshwari Nagar (Rs 5 crore).

Srinivas Alavilli, head of civic participation at Janaagraha, said introducing paid parking should go hand-in-hand with the promotion of public transport.

"The roads are part of urban commons and belong to all the people. A few lakhs of car owners can't take over the space for parking. If necessary, let them use the parking space by paying for it," he said.