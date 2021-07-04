BBMP, police come together to enforce Covid rules at public places

As Bengaluru returns to normalcy amid the looming possibility of a third wave of the pandemic, authorities are stepping up the vigil to enforce the Covid-appropriate behaviour at public places.

The BBMP has announced the formation of 54 teams in partnership with the city police. Each team will have four marshals - who are mostly ex-servicemen - and will make sure that people wear facemasks and maintain social distance across the city.

Speaking at a coordination meeting of Palike and city police officials, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the teams would especially watch the crowded areas. “If anyone is found violating the rules, our zonal officials and health inspectors will visit the place and seal it down. People will get serious only if you crack down on such violations,” he told the officials.

Gupta said that although Bengaluru was reporting just 600-700 daily coronavirus infections -- down from the peak of 20,000 cases -- only rigorous compliance with the Covid-appropriate behaviour could help control, and possibly avert the third wave.

“All sectors and activities will reopen in the coming days and we’ll have our work cut out. Marshals, home guards and police personnel must work together to educate the people and penalise the violators,” he explained.

Bengaluru police chief Kamal Pant ordered his officers to help the marshals during the job. Noting that marshals will likely face threats and abuse while penalising the violators, he said police officers working nearby must rush to their help and provide them security.