Dharmasthala case: We are for justice, says Shivakumar

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said the government had maintained that action would be taken against those who are wrong in terms of allegations in the Dharmasthala case.</p>.<p>Shivakumar was reacting to the arrest of the witness-complainant in the case. </p>.<p>“The BJP hadn’t spoken anything. They’re fence-sitters. They started speaking after I spoke (calling it a conspiracy) on the issue,” Shivakumar said. </p>.Dharmasthala case: Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade welcomes arrest of complainant.<p>On August 14, Shivakumar had brushed aside allegations of mass burials at Dharmasthala, dubbing it a dud case and that a “big conspiracy” was hatched to defame the temple town. </p>.<p>“Investigation is on. Our government, Home Minister (G Parameshwara) and CM, had told the Congress legislature party meeting and in the Assembly that action will be taken against those who have done wrong,” he told reporters here.</p>.<p>“We are not in favour of anyone. We are in favour of justice. We don’t want politics in dharma,” Shivakumar said. </p>.<p>Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, incharge of Dakshina Kannada district, said SIT was looking into all aspects. </p>.<p>“The case was projected as if something sinister had taken place. But when nothing came out, the SIT will find out why charges were levelled,” Rao said, adding that there is no political pressure on SIT. “The SIT is acting as per law, so there’s no question of judging whether what they’ve done is right or wrong”.</p>