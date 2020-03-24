BBMP to sanitise Bengaluru using drones to spray disinfectant in public places

Preventing the spread of COVID-19 and disinfecting the public places across Bengaluru as a precautionary measure, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday took up massive sanitisation drive in central parts of Bengaluru, especially around the Krishna Rajendra Market (KR Market) area. The civic body has also hired Drones to spray the disinfectant at locations where COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the city.

Flagging off the sanitisation drive, Mayor M Goutham Kumar said that the civic body’s aim is to contain the spread of COVID-19 and prevent the outbreak of an epidemic in all the 198 wards. “Our personnel will be spraying Sodium hypochlorite solution as a disinfectant around public places in the interest of public health and safety. This is one of the several measures that we have taken to prevent the outbreak of any epidemic in Bengaluru,” Mayor said.

The BBMP has also hired drones for spraying of disinfectant solutions across the city. A senior official said, “Drones will be spraying the disinfectant solution around the houses of those who are under quarantine with the purpose of sanitising the area. Ward-wise distribution of Drones for spraying of disinfectant will be decided soon,” the official said.

Currently, the BBMP personnel at ward level have been spraying disinfectant solution by carrying it on tractors. “The BWSSB has provided us temporarily with 10 jetting machines with each vehicle having a capacity of 7,000 litres, the spraying of disinfectant will be taken up across the city,” the Mayor explained. On a pilot basis, the jetting machines on Tuesday afternoon sprayed disinfectant solution at Town Hall circle, KR Market, Hudson Circle and other adjoining areas. The civic body is also mulling to make use of the Fire and Emergency department’s Fire extinguishing vehicles for spraying purposes.