BEL to exhibit AI, missile systems, radars at Aero India

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will showcase an array of its products and systems across domains at the upcoming Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru, the Defence PSU said on Monday.

The products and systems will be displayed under 12 clusters at the show — air defence and surveillance, C4I systems, AI-based products, non-defence and diversification products, radar systems, communication systems, airborne products and systems, homeland and cyber security, futuristic technologies, missile systems, electro optics and laser-based products, and outdoor display products.

BEL will also be showcasing its R&D capabilities during the show through launches and demonstrations of new products and technologies.

The 14th edition of Aero India will be held at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, from February 13 to 17.

Air Defence Weapon System will be part of BEL's missile systems showcase. Hexacopter, tethered UAV, robotic surveillance, Shallow Water Remotely Operated Vehicle, and D4 anti-drone systems will be part of the air defence and surveillance cluster, while the AI-based products on show will include AI-based activity interference of air targets.

BEL will also display a range of radar systems and futuristic technologies, including the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast System and the Hand-Held Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System. Ultra Violet Missile Approach Warning System and Self-Protection Suite for Helicopters will be part of the cluster of airborne products and systems. A range of laser-based products, including the Corner Shot Weapon System and Laser Fence System, will be displayed.

Mine-field recording systems, encryptors, radar warning receivers and fire detection/suppression systems will be part of the show.

“The entire set of state-of-art equipment on offer will be a force multiplier for any defence force and civilian requirements,” BEL said in a statement.

The products and systems on display as part of the non-defence and diversification category will include air traffic management systems for civilian airports, explosive detectors, chemical agent detectors, and virtual reality-based training simulator.