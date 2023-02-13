Bengaluru: 26-year-old, riding without helmet, killed in road accident

A 26-year-old motorcycle rider died in an accident on Magadi Road in southwestern Bengaluru early on Sunday.

Police said Sanjay Kumar (26) wasn’t wearing a helmet when he rode his two-wheeler at high speed from Leprosy Hospital towards Prasanna Theatre on Magadi Road. Around 1.30 am, he lost balance and hit a kerb stone, causing him to fall and seriously injure his head.

He was administered first aid at a nearby hospital and later transferred to Nimhans for his head injury. He was declared dead around 2.30 am.

Sanjay was a resident of Sapthagiri Layout and did odd jobs for a living, the Magadi Road traffic police said. They suspect he may have been drunk, but that's not confirmed yet.