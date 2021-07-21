Bengaluru airport signs 10-year partnership with IBM

Bengaluru airport signs 10-year partnership with IBM for digital & IT transformation

IBM Hybrid Cloud capabilities, Red Hat Automation and Kyndryl managed infrastructure services will help BIAL improve productivity, a statement said

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 21 2021, 16:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 16:47 ist
Bengaluru airport. Credit: DH Photo

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) -- operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/BLR Airport) -- has signed a ten-year partnership with IBM to create an "Airport in a Box" platform, which transforms technology, operations and customer experience.

IBM Hybrid Cloud capabilities, Red Hat Automation and Kyndryl managed infrastructure services will help BIAL improve productivity, automate IT and reduce costs, an IBM statement said on Wednesday.

BLR airport needed a nimble, scalable and cost-competitive technology and operations environment that can increase its agility and operational flexibility to handle future growth in passenger traffic, it said.

To achieve this goal, BIAL has selected IBM Global Business Services, IBM hybrid cloud capabilities and Kyndryl, the new, independent company that will be created following the separation of IBM's Managed Infrastructure Services business, to design and implement a next generation architecture with robust and dynamic delivery model, the statement added.

"We are excited to partner with IBM as part of our vision to make BLR Airport the Smart Airport -- a digitalised, seamlessly connected, intuitive airport," saidMD & CEO, BIAL, Hari Marar.

Senior Vice President, IBM Services and IBM Global Business Services, Mark Foster, saidIBM Global Business Services and Kyndryl will apply their expertise in hybrid cloud and building business platforms to help BIAL innovate, improve its operational efficiency and deliver exceptional experiences to its growing passenger base.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Kempegowda International Airport
IBM

What's Brewing

Backlash after Jeff thanks staff for funding space trip

Backlash after Jeff thanks staff for funding space trip

Will 'Hungama 2' live up to expectations?

Will 'Hungama 2' live up to expectations?

Maglev Train: China unveils futuristic fastest train

Maglev Train: China unveils futuristic fastest train

Eid al-Adha 2021: 5 delicacies to treat your taste buds

Eid al-Adha 2021: 5 delicacies to treat your taste buds

Subdued Eid celebrations under the shadow of Covid-19

Subdued Eid celebrations under the shadow of Covid-19

How you can be better protected against Pegasus

How you can be better protected against Pegasus

Tokyo kicks off Games amid Covid-19 fears

Tokyo kicks off Games amid Covid-19 fears

NSO Spyware: Apple devices still safe for most users

NSO Spyware: Apple devices still safe for most users

Netflix’s lead in subscribers is narrowing

Netflix’s lead in subscribers is narrowing

Power Game: Thomas Bach’s iron grip on the Olympics

Power Game: Thomas Bach’s iron grip on the Olympics

 