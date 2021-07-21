Bengaluru airport signs 10-year partnership with IBM for digital & IT transformation

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) -- operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/BLR Airport) -- has signed a ten-year partnership with IBM to create an "Airport in a Box" platform, which transforms technology, operations and customer experience.

IBM Hybrid Cloud capabilities, Red Hat Automation and Kyndryl managed infrastructure services will help BIAL improve productivity, automate IT and reduce costs, an IBM statement said on Wednesday.

BLR airport needed a nimble, scalable and cost-competitive technology and operations environment that can increase its agility and operational flexibility to handle future growth in passenger traffic, it said.

To achieve this goal, BIAL has selected IBM Global Business Services, IBM hybrid cloud capabilities and Kyndryl, the new, independent company that will be created following the separation of IBM's Managed Infrastructure Services business, to design and implement a next generation architecture with robust and dynamic delivery model, the statement added.

"We are excited to partner with IBM as part of our vision to make BLR Airport the Smart Airport -- a digitalised, seamlessly connected, intuitive airport," saidMD & CEO, BIAL, Hari Marar.

Senior Vice President, IBM Services and IBM Global Business Services, Mark Foster, saidIBM Global Business Services and Kyndryl will apply their expertise in hybrid cloud and building business platforms to help BIAL innovate, improve its operational efficiency and deliver exceptional experiences to its growing passenger base.

