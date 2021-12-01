Bengaluru: Auto rides get costlier from December 1

Auto-rickshaw rides in Bengaluru will get costlier from Wednesday onwards as the Department of Legal Metrology has notified the revised fare chart.

The fare hike, taking place after nearly eight years, was approved earlier this month by the District Transport Authority. The minimum fare (for the first 1.9 km) will go up from Rs 25 to Rs 30. Every subsequent kilometre will be billed Rs 15, up from the present Rs 13.

Authorities have calculated the fares for trips up to 25 km.

Auto-rickshaw drivers' associations say it will take over three months for the revised fare to show in the meters.

An official said efforts were ongoing to speedily recalibrate the fare meters. "Since the Legal Metrology Department has to certify the recalibration, we are proposing to deploy additional inspectors to ease the process," he said.

Tanveer Pasha, leader of an association of Ola and Uber taxi drivers, urged the app-based aggregators to reflect the revised fare in autos attached to their platforms.