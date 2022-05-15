Bengaluru: BBMP garbage truck runs over delivery boy

In a repeat of prior accidents involving BBMP trucks, an overspeeding BBMP garbage truck ran over a delivery boy riding on a bike under the railway bridge in Thanisandra on Saturday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Devanna, a resident of Kothanur and was native of Surapura taluk in Yadgir district. According to preliminary investigation, police said that Devanna was working as a delivery boy for an online food delivery company. He was riding on a bike (Hero Splendor) when the incident happened.

Devanna was riding in Thanisandra railway bridge underpass on Nagawara-Thanisandra Main Road around 4.15 pm. He was heading from Nagawara towards Hegde Nagar. An overspeeding garbage truck heading in the same direction hit his bike from behind.

Devanna lost balance and fell on the right side of the road with the bike. He came under the rear wheel of the truck. He was crushed to death at the spot. According to locals, who witnessed the accident, they didn’t get a chance to help the injured.

“Devanna was severely injured and died on the spot. Before we rushed to the spot, the driver ran leaving the vehicle,” said a witness.

The Chikkajala traffic police rushed to the spot and shifted Devanna’s body to the mortuary. The post-mortem will be conducted on Sunday after his family members come to the city. Both the truck and bike have been seized. The truck driver identified as Dinesh Nayak, 40, a native of Davanagere, surrendered at the police station after a few hours. Dinesh told police he feared a mob attack after the accident, so he ran from the spot.

A senior officer said Dinesh was subjected to an alcohol test. He came clear. Dinesh, the vehicle owner and others confirmed he doesn’t drink. “We have booked a case against him and further investigation is on,” a policeman said.

A series of road mishaps have occurred in the city involving BBMP garbage trucks in the last two months. Devanna is the fourth person to get killed. Earlier incidents had occurred in Nayandahalli, Hebbal and Bagalur.