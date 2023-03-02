Bengaluru boy assumes mother asleep, spends two days with dead body

In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old boy spent two days with his dead mother's body in Bengaluru's R.T. Nagar, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the boy did not know that his mother was dead. He thought she was asleep and not speaking to him because she was angry.

Police said that 44-year-old Annamma died in her residence due to low sugar and blood pressure on February 26. Since she died while she was asleep, her son thought that his mother was sleeping the whole time.

Annamma's husband died of kidney failure a year ago. Only mother and son lived in the house. The boy used to come out of the house, play with his friends outside and go back home. He used to eat at his friend's place.

The boy did this routine for two days and on February 28 he told his father's friends about Annamma not talking to him for two days. Sensing something was amiss, they visited and found out that she was dead. R.T. Nagar police have taken up the case and are investigating.