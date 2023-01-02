Bengaluru: Cops cane ‘unruly’ revellers; woman ‘molested’ on Church Street during new year's celebrations

Police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse “unruly” revellers during New Year’s celebrations in the CBD and Koramangala.

Merrymakers were caned at several places in and around Church Street and in Koramangala 5th Block.

“It was only a mild lathi-charge. The situation was quickly brought under control,” said R Srinivas Gowda, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

Unconfirmed reports said a woman was molested on Church Street, but Gowda said no complaint had been lodged.

He, however, acknowledged that some stray incidents of misbehaviour were reported and that the police immediately attended to them.

A woman complained to police deployed on bandobast that some passersby slanged her. Police immediately attended to her, forcing the suspects to flee. She did not file a complaint, the officer said.

Drug peddlers held

Separately, police rounded up a man who was found smoking ganja.

In Basavanagudi, police arrested two suspected drug dealers. Seenappa, 40, from Kolar district, and G Nagesh, 55, of Jalahalli, were found with ganja worth Rs 10 lakh and one kilo of hashish. A car, a two-wheeler and mobile phones were confiscated, police said.

Police said the duo had procured the contraband from other states and planned to supply it to customers during New Year parties in Bengaluru.

They have been booked under the NDPS Act.