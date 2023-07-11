Bengaluru double murder: Doctors say they couldn't do much to save victims

The managing director and the CEO of a private company were brutally murdered in their office in northeastern Bengaluru on Tuesday, police said.

Phanindra Subramanya, the MD, and Vinu Kumar, the CEO, were attacked with swords and daggers by a three-member gang led by a former colleague at the office of Aeronics Internet Pvt Ltd, a fibre-optic internet company, at Pampa Extension in Hebbal Kempapura, according to police.

The victims were on the first and second floors of the building and died instantly. Owing to the grievous injuries of the two victims, no medical assistance helped, said the treating hospitals.

Sources at Manipal Hospitals, Hebbal, told DH that Subramanya was brought dead at 4.20 pm with multiple injuries on his face, head, back, chest, abdomen and other body parts.

"Our multidisciplinary team, including emergency and ICU consultants and surgeons, tried to resuscitate him. But he had lost a lot of blood by then. So, resuscitation didn't help, and he was declared dead," a source said, adding that Subramanya had suffered deep wounds.

At Aster CMI Hospital, sources said that Kumar was brought in with a severe head injury that had caused his skull to split into two and brain to come out.

"Though we revived him, he died immediately afterwards. His skull was shattered. There were no other injuries to the body," a source said. The source added that it looked like a long machete was used to hit the head.

"Imagine breaking a coconut where it splits from one end to another. It was exactly like that," the source told DH.