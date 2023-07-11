B'luru double murder: Doctors say they couldn't do much

Bengaluru double murder: Doctors say they couldn't do much to save victims

Owing to the grievous injuries of the victims Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar, no medical assistance helped, say the treating hospitals.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jul 11 2023, 23:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 19:26 ist
The spot where the MD and CEO of fiber net company Aironics Media Pvt Ltd were hacked to death by three-member gang at Pampa Extension, Hebbal in Bengaluru on Tuesday. DH Photo/B K Janardhan

The managing director and the CEO of a private company were brutally murdered in their office in northeastern Bengaluru on Tuesday, police said. 

Phanindra Subramanya, the MD, and Vinu Kumar, the CEO, were attacked with swords and daggers by a three-member gang led by a former colleague at the office of Aeronics Internet Pvt Ltd, a fibre-optic internet company, at Pampa Extension in Hebbal Kempapura, according to police.

The victims were on the first and second floors of the building and died instantly. Owing to the grievous injuries of the two victims, no medical assistance helped, said the treating hospitals.

Sources at Manipal Hospitals, Hebbal, told DH that Subramanya was brought dead at 4.20 pm with multiple injuries on his face, head, back, chest, abdomen and other body parts. 

"Our multidisciplinary team, including emergency and ICU consultants and surgeons, tried to resuscitate him. But he had lost a lot of blood by then. So, resuscitation didn't help, and he was declared dead," a source said, adding that Subramanya had suffered deep wounds.

At Aster CMI Hospital, sources said that Kumar was brought in with a severe head injury that had caused his skull to split into two and brain to come out.

"Though we revived him, he died immediately afterwards. His skull was shattered. There were no other injuries to the body," a source said. The source added that it looked like a long machete was used to hit the head.

"Imagine breaking a coconut where it splits from one end to another. It was exactly like that," the source told DH.  

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
murder
Stabbing
Crime
Bengaluru Police
Hebbal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

 