Probe launched after sex determination scan at Ramanagar govt hospital 

<p>Bengaluru: In a startling revelation, the government district hospital in Ramanagar was found to be revealing the sex of the foetus to a woman in violation of the Pre Conception and Pre Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act. </p>.<p>After the incident came to light, officials from the health department visited the hospital and seized the machine which was used to perform the scan on the said woman.</p>.<p>The officials have instructed the hospital staff not to use the machines till the investigation is completed.</p>.<p>According to sources, a woman from Tataguni approached the hospital with her husband and underwent scanning.</p><p class="bodytext">"The woman is said to have two kids, both daughters. Preliminary investigations reveal that an Asha worker is supposed to have helped her to get the gender revealed," a source from the health department said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sources said the officials are analysing statements from the said woman, that from the hospital's radiology department and others who are said to have helped the woman. </p>.<p class="bodytext">"Based on the investigations, a case will be registered in a couple of days," one of the officials said.</p>