Bengaluru: Elderly man killed, son attacked over dog poop dispute

Neighbours of a 68-year-old man killed him and brutally attacked his son following an altercation triggered when they made dogs repeatedly defecate before the deceased man’s house.

Soladevanahalli police arrested 27-year-old Pramod and a couple, Ravi Kumar, 38, and Pallavi, 28.

Gowtham, the 19-year-old grandson of the victim Muniraju, said in his complaint that Pramod, a dog breeder, made dogs poop before Muniraju’s house while taking them out for a walk. Kumar, who had experience as a dog trainer, joined Pramod on a few of those instances.

The duo also smoked in front of Muniraju’s house. On March 30, when Muniraju questioned their behaviour, Pramod and Kumar fought with the elderly man along with Pallavi. Following Muniraju’s call for intervention, the police warned Pramod and Kumar and made them write an apology letter.

On April 8, when he was out with his grandson Gowtham, Muniraju received a call from his 32-year-old son Murali who informed him that Pramod and Kumar were fighting with him. Muniraju and Gowtham rushed home at 1 pm.

Pramod struck Murali's head with a cricket bat he picked up from a nearby shop. As a result, Murali collapsed and Pramod then attacked Muniraju several times with the same bat, including hitting him on the head.

Police said Pramod and Kumar had other disputes with Muniraju’s family, including a disagreement over the sale of Murali’s car to one of Pramod’s friends.

A senior police officer said Pramod is the main accused in the case and Kumar and Pallavi are charged with instigation.