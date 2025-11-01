Menu
Karnataka High Court directs NWKRTC to reconsider compassionate appointment plea of woman

Justice M Nagaprasanna has directed the corporation to reconsider the application of Saroja whose husband Ganesh Rao Kondai, a driver with NWKRTC, had died on September 27, 2023.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 15:48 IST
Published 01 November 2025, 15:48 IST
Karnataka NewsnwkrtcKarnataka High Court

