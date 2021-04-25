Bengaluru has twice as many active Covid cases as Mumbai; nearly 75% more than Delhi

On Saturday, Bengaluru recorded 149 deaths from Covid-19 its highest daily toll so far. The city has also breached another unwelcome mark: That of 1,000 deaths from the disease, all in the period of one month. A matter of concern is that Bengaluru's active cases are higher than two of the worst-hit cities in India, both of which have strict lockdowns in lace through the week at present. Bengaluru only has a weekend lockdown and a night curfew.

The city has reported 6,32,923 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 1,62,171 are active cases as of Saturday.

Read | Uddhav's lockdown working? Mumbai sees sudden drop in daily Covid-19 cases

Compared to this, Mumbai has 78,775 active Covid-19 cases as of Saturday, according to data tweeted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, Delhi, which is choking under a severe lack of oxygen at the back of a rising surge in infections, has 93,080 active cases, according to the latest data from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Bengaluru currently has over twice as many active cases as Mumbai and nearly 75% more active cases than Delhi.

The city has 300 Covid-19 cases per square kilometre, according to a Covid-19 patient spatial density done by Jeevan Raksha, an initiative of Proxima, supported by Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI).

Read | In Karnataka's Covid-19 fight, hard-won gains frittered away

Mumbai, capital of India's worst-hit state Maharashtra, has reported 6,22,109 cases and 12,719 deaths since the pandemic struck.

Delhi has reported 13,898 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and has a total of 10,04,782 cases so far.

According to data by the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare department, Bengaluru reported 1,093 deaths in April so far. The city's total death toll since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,723. This means that nearly a fifth of the total deaths throughout the pandemic took place in April alone.