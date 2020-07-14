Bengaluru lockdown: Zomato, Swiggy to remain operational

Delivery applications like Zomato and Swiggy will remain operational during the week-long lockdown that will commence from July 14, 8 pm in Bengaluru. Dining out at hotels and restaurants will be strictly prohibited.

The city will go into lockdown for a week to stop the rapidly-rising coronavirus cases. Quelling the panic among citizens, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said that the lockdown won’t be extended after 22 July.

Agricultural activities, operation of fishing, feeding, maintenance, packaging, sale and marketing will remain functional. All poultry production, collection, processing and distribution of milk will remain operational.

Bangalore will go on a strict lockdown to arrest the sudden rise in the number of Covid-19 cases the city has recorded since Unlock 1.0.

Though essential items will be accessible, liquor shops and take-away-wine shops will remain closed till July 22. Items like groceries, vegetables, fruits, poultry, meat, fish and animal fodder will remain operational from 5 am to noon.

All medical services including AYUSH and veterinary hospitals will remain open. Homes for children, differently-abled, senior citizens, MNREGA, Anganwadi, Ration shops (PDS) will remain open.