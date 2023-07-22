B'luru demands justice for Manipur survivors    

Bengaluru: Protesters demand justice for Manipur sexual assault survivors    

Protesters occupied the steps of Town Hall, singing songs and raising slogans to seek justice for the victims and protect the rights of women survivours of sexual assault.

Bengaluru,
  • Jul 22 2023, 00:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 03:25 ist
Members of various organisations and citizens hold placards during the protest at Town Hall on Friday. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Hundreds gathered near Town Hall on Friday to express solidarity with the victims of the Manipur violence and condemned the government’s inability to restore peace.

Activist groups assembled around 4.30 pm, displaying placards to hold the central government accountable for the violence and demanding an immediate lifting of the internet ban.

Protesters occupied the steps of Town Hall, singing songs and raising slogans to seek justice for the victims and protect the rights of women survivours of sexual assault.

The perpetrators who committed inhuman atrocities on women in Manipur must be served an exemplary punishment — read one of the posters by the All India Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan (AIMSS).  

Activist Akkai Padmashali said: “It is impossible to accept this horrifying incident. The Government of India and the Manipur government must take responsibility for what has happened. We condemn the perpetrators of this atrocity.”

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Manipur

