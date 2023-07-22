Bengaluru: Protesters demand justice for Manipur sexual assault survivors    

Hundreds gathered near Town Hall on Friday to express solidarity with the victims of the Manipur violence and condemned the government’s inability to restore peace.
Activist groups assembled around 4.30 pm, displaying placards to hold the central government accountable for the violence and demanding an immediate lifting of the internet ban.
Protesters occupied the steps of Town Hall, singing songs and raising slogans to seek justice for the victims and protect the rights of women survivours of sexual assault.
The perpetrators who committed inhuman atrocities on women in Manipur must be served an exemplary punishment — read one of the posters by the All India Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan (AIMSS).
Activist Akkai Padmashali said: “It is impossible to accept this horrifying incident. The Government of India and the Manipur government must take responsibility for what has happened. We condemn the perpetrators of this atrocity.”
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
POCSO Act: Punishing young love?
POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted
'Barbaric': Manipur personalities on viral video
Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze
Supernova gives unique view of dying star's last days
Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ to release on August 18
World's biggest permafrost crater begins to thaw
Russia's Bolshoi Ballet, shunned by West, goes to China
'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' set for Sept 29 release
Extreme heatwaves to continue through Aug: WMO Advisor