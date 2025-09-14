BMTC driver assaulted by tea shop worker at Majestic

<p>Bengaluru: A BMTC driver has alleged that he was assaulted by a tea shop worker at the Majestic bus stop.</p>.<p>The driver, who filed a complaint with Upparpet police station, stated that he had parked the bus at platform 27 in the Majestic bus depot and had gone to have tea with one of his friends.</p>.BMTC introduces new non-AC bus services.<p>At one of the tea shops, he told his friend that the tea there was not very good and suggested they drink at another shop. “After this, a worker from the shop barged out and abused me verbally. He then hit me with a wooden plank and threatened to kill me. I sustained injuries on my head and underwent treatment before coming to file a complaint,” he said.</p>.<p>The incident is said to have taken place between 8.30 am and 9 am on Saturday. Police have registered a complaint under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 118 (1), Section 351, and Section 352.</p>