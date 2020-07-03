Bengaluru records highest spike with 889 cases

Covid-19 problems in the city continued on Thursday, with a new record-setting 889 cases — the highest single-day spike in the state so far.

This brings the total number of cases in Bengaluru Urban to 6,179, of which 5,505 are active cases.

No other district in the state has seen such a spike so far. The situation is compounded by the fact that the authorities are still carrying out contact tracing for all the cases.

Of the 889 cases, 549 are males and 340 are females. When considering age-wise distribution, the largest group among males were 137 cases who are in their thirties and 72 women in their twenties. One hundred and sixty-six males are in the vulnerable age group, above 50, while 108 women are also in the same bracket.

A further five new cases were reported in Bengaluru Rural. In addition to these numbers, 22 Covid-19 cases in other districts reported that these had recently traveled from Bengaluru. The largest group of 14 such cases are in Mysuru, with the remaining being in Udupi, Tumakuru, Kolar, Raichur, and Dharwad.

In keeping with the trend of the past two days, no patients were admitted to private hospitals in the city on Thursday, according to data from the Department of Health and Family Welfare. On Thursday, the BBMP conducted 4,367 tests.

Ward details

The BBMP did not release a ward-wise breakdown of the new cases for Thursday.

It clarified that 255 of Wednesday’s new cases are concentrated in 15 wards: Shantala Nagar (30 cases), Singasandra (29), Jayanagar (22), Dharmaraya Swamy Temple (21), Vidhyapeeta (20), Hombegowda Nagar (18), Suddagunte Palya (1), RR Nagar (14), Jayanagar East (14), Basavangudi (13), Katriguppe (13), Pattabhi Ram Nagar (12), Arakere (12), Sudhamnagar (12), and Madiwala (10).

Three fatalities

In addition to the new cases, three new deaths were reported in the city. The first is a 66-year-old woman with Covid-19 and serious comorbidity in the form of oropharyngeal carcinoma (throat/tonsil cancer). She was an inter-district returnee from Chikkaballapur and tested positive on June 19. She died on Thursday.

The second fatality was a 79-year-old man with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). He had trouble breathing and was hospitalised on June 22. He died on June 30.

The last casualty is a 32-year-old man with diabetes, who died on Wednesday. His contacts are still being traced.