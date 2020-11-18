Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts searches at 43 locations

The cases pertain to large-scale rioting, causing injuries to police personnel, destruction of public and private property, including the police stations' buildings

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 18 2020, 20:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2020, 10:10 ist
Representative image.

Stepping up investigation into the Bengaluru riots case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at as many as 43 locations in Bengaluru, including four offices of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of Popular Front of India (PFI). The case is regarding the violence carried out in DJ Halli and KG Halli limits on August 11, 2020.

The NIA, in its official statement, stated, “The cases were pertaining to large scale rioting armed with lethal weapons causing injuries to police personnel, destruction of public and private property including police stations and vehicles. The riot had led to fear and panic in the nearby areas and was intended to cause terror in society.”

According to NIA sleuths, a total of 124 accused persons in DJ Halli limits and 169 people in KG Halli limits have been arrested pertaining to the riots. “During the searches, incriminating materials relating to SDPI, PFI and some of the weapons used for the attack like swords, knives, iron rods were seized,” the officials revealed. The NIA is carrying out further investigations into the case.

