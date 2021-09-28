Bengaluru sees jump in dengue cases after 2 months of rain; BBMP takes steps to prevent larva breeding

There’s been a big jump in dengue cases across Bengaluru after two months of rainfall.

The city reported 697 cases of dengue in August, a four-fold increase from 155 in March.

In the first two weeks of September, the city reported more than 200 cases. The spread of the disease is uniform across wards, officials said.

Dengue is a viral disease spread by mosquitoes and causes sudden fever and acute joint pain.

The rise in dengue cases comes at a time when the health authorities are focused on containing Covid-19 to avert a possible third wave.

Dr Vijendra B K, Chief Health Officer, BBMP, described the spurt in dengue cases as a “seasonal” phenomenon seen during the August-October period.

“We see a spike in dengue cases during these months. But given this big rise in cases in just one month, we are closely monitoring the situation,” he said but maintained that the situation is under control.

The BBMP says it is focusing on measures such as source reduction to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

It has also taken up IEC (Information, Education and Communication) activities in all the zones, said Randeep D, Special Commissioner (Health), BBMP.

In July, the civic body launched a household survey to identify and clear larva-breeding spots.

The surveyors have so far visited 1,17,036 households, of which 20% reported larva-breeding spots.

“The survey is still in progress. We are trying to focus on slums and other places where there is a high possibility of larva breeding,” said Dr Surendra Kumar, Health Officer, Mahadevapura Zone.

He asked residents to not store water for long and clean homes regularly since stagnant water breeds larvae.

