<p class="bodytext">The chaos over the rollout of the SmartLock software for learner’s licences (LL) has once again exposed a chronic malaise that afflicts Karnataka’s digital governance. Regional Transport Offices across the state have reported a sharp drop in LL applications, with Chitradurga district witnessing an 80% fall. What was touted as a security upgrade to prevent impersonation has ended up locking out thousands of genuine applicants. That an IT-powered solution has created such inconvenience in the country’s technology capital is both ironic and alarming. The SmartLock software, designed to ensure tamper-proof online tests, is plagued by crashes and authentication failures. As a result, citizens are forced to spend hours on futile retries, lose fees, and face endless frustration.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case. Major online initiatives by the state – the e-Khata system, Seva Sindhu, the social and educational survey app, Kaveri 2.0 – have suffered operational glitches. The e-Khata portal, meant to bring transparency, forced citizens to run from pillar to post, some even paying hefty bribes to “speed up” digital approvals. Property tax payments routinely fail; Seva Sindhu freezes, and Kaveri 2.0 goes offline for days. The survey app crashed repeatedly, causing serious distress among enumerators. Though the general public had the option to assess themselves, the systems did not present adequate support, leaving out many who missed the enumerators’ visits. Such design flaws routinely exclude a large number of users, undermining the promise of inclusive governance.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This recurring pattern raises a fundamental question: are these failures technical or human? Ideally, efficient digital systems should reduce human interface and minimise opportunities for corruption. Is that why their rollouts are often half-baked, without proper testing or feedback loops? Or is the state’s e-governance department simply out of its depth despite the wealth of IT talent surrounding it? Either way, it is distressing to note that a state known as India’s IT hub cannot deliver basic citizen services online without repeated meltdowns. Why does the Karnataka government fall short even with such impressive resources? The government must learn from successful models such as the passport system and the Income Tax portal. IT Minister Priyank Kharge must take personal responsibility to urgently fix these broken systems and restore public confidence. A state that powers global technology should not falter at home. It is time for Karnataka to build robust, reliable digital platforms that inspire the nation instead of applications that collapse under their own code.</p>