B'luru student dies after bike crashes into parked car

Bengaluru student dies after bike crashes into parked car

Davan (20) lost control of his sports bike after speeding over a road hump.

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 17 2023, 00:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 01:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A student hailing from Mangaluru was killed after he rammed his bike into a parked car in Yelahanka New Town in northern Bengaluru on Saturday. 

Davan (20) lost control of his sports bike after speeding over a road hump. This caused him to crash into a stationary SUV parked outside a house on 5th A Main Road at 9.55 pm. 

Also Read | Family returning with body of infant killed in accident in Chhattisgarh

Police noted that he may not have been wearing a helmet and thus, suffered severe head injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital by locals. Davan pronounced dead by the doctors at 10.30 pm, just 10 minutes after he was admitted. 

Davan's family arrived in Bengaluru in the morning. His body was handed over to them after the post-mortem was conducted at the government hospital. 

Davan was a student at an autonomous college in Yelahanka New Town. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Accident
Road accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Take steps to make drinking water safe

Take steps to make drinking water safe

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

Alcaraz ends Djokovic's reign to win Wimbledon title

Alcaraz ends Djokovic's reign to win Wimbledon title

Ladakh: Thai monks' 'padyatra' for world peace ends

Ladakh: Thai monks' 'padyatra' for world peace ends

Asian Athletics Meet: India finish 3rd with 27 medals

Asian Athletics Meet: India finish 3rd with 27 medals

Spanish island wildfire out of control, 4K evacuated

Spanish island wildfire out of control, 4K evacuated

Tripura: School boat service to ferry students for free

Tripura: School boat service to ferry students for free

All too well for US economy, thanks to Taylor Swift

All too well for US economy, thanks to Taylor Swift

How flood-hit slum dwellers are surviving in Delhi

How flood-hit slum dwellers are surviving in Delhi

Google doodle celebrates Zarina Hashmi's 86th birthday

Google doodle celebrates Zarina Hashmi's 86th birthday

 