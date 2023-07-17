Bengaluru student dies after bike crashes into parked car

A student hailing from Mangaluru was killed after he rammed his bike into a parked car in Yelahanka New Town in northern Bengaluru on Saturday.
Davan (20) lost control of his sports bike after speeding over a road hump. This caused him to crash into a stationary SUV parked outside a house on 5th A Main Road at 9.55 pm.
Police noted that he may not have been wearing a helmet and thus, suffered severe head injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital by locals. Davan pronounced dead by the doctors at 10.30 pm, just 10 minutes after he was admitted.
Davan's family arrived in Bengaluru in the morning. His body was handed over to them after the post-mortem was conducted at the government hospital.
Davan was a student at an autonomous college in Yelahanka New Town.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
