Bengaluru: Student's body pulled out of lake

Authorities on Wednesday retrieved the body of a college student who drowned in Kommaghatta Lake, West Bengaluru, on Tuesday evening.
Jithendra (17) of Nandini Layout drowned while trying to swim with his friends Swaraj, Venu and Somashekhar. Jithendra was a first-year ITI student at a government college in the city. His father, Nagabhushan, hails from Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district and moved to Bengaluru nine years ago.
Police are questioning his friends to understand what exactly happened in the waters.
