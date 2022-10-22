Bengaluru suburban rail: Activists seek urgency, transparency

A section of rail activists in Bengaluru has sought acceleration of work on the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) and called for greater transparency on the project's timelines.

Rajkumar Dugar, convenor of Citizens for Citizens, sought from KRIDE – which implements the project – periodic updates on the work being taken up on the project which has a total route of 148.17 km.

He said the activity has been limited to tendering of civil works on one of the four corridors – corridor 2, between Baiyyappanahalli and Chikkabanavara two years after BSRP was greenlighted.

“It has been four months since the prime minister announced that the project would be completed in October 2025. It is also unfortunate that the airport line (corridor 1, between KSR and Devanahalli) has not been prioritised, considering the potential boom in traffic to the airport,” Dugar told DH.

The union government, while approving the Rs 15,767-crore project with a 2026 deadline, had also recommended prioritising the airport corridor.

The activists met R K Singh, director (project and planning), KRIDE, and requested the agency to review the de-prioritisation of the airport corridor.

They urged KRIDE to complete awarding of tenders for all four corridors before the end of 2022.

Corridor 3 (Kengeri–Whitefield) and corridor 4 (Heelalige–Rajanakunte) are the other components of the project. The first phase of the project is scheduled to cover corridors 2 and 4.