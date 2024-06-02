Trump says if he is jailed that could be 'breaking point' for Americans

Asked what Trump supporters should do if he were jailed, Republic National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump told CNN: "Well, they're gonna do what they've done from the beginning, which is remain calm and protest at the ballot box on November 5. There's nothing to do other than make your voices heard loud and clear and speak out against this."

Trump has used his conviction to step up his fundraising efforts but has not otherwise sought to mobilize his supporters, in contrast to his comments protesting his 2020 loss to Biden that were followed by an attack by his supporters on Jan 6, 2021 on the US Capitol.

The RNC and the Trump campaign raised $70 million in the 48 hours after the verdict, Lara Trump said, a figure that Reuters was not able to independently verify.

Trump has vowed to appeal his conviction by the New York jury, which found him guilty of 34 felony counts over falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence a porn star ahead of the 2016 election.