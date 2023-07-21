Bengaluru: Suspecting affair with wife, housekeeper kills hotel cashier  

Hotel staff kills cashier over 'affair' with wife

  Jul 21 2023
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 02:41 ist
A 26-year-old cashier at a hotel was beaten to death by a 23-year-old housekeeper working at the same hotel, according to police.

The deceased, Shubash, was found dead in the reception area of Crescent Citadel hotel on Thursday around 4 am. Both Shubash and his assaulter Abhishek were from West Bengal and stayed in the hotel located in Murugeshpalya.

Preliminary police investigations suggest that Abhishek attacked Shubash over suspicions that he was having an affair with his wife. Despite being good friends, Abhishek’s suspicions allegedly led to a violent altercation, resulting in Shubash’s death.

During the attack, a highly intoxicated Abhishek used a wooden rod to strike Shubash multiple times, causing fatal injuries, and fled the scene.

The hotel owner lodged a complaint at the Jeevan Bima Nagar police station. An FIR has been filed under IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder).

